GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police officers and Fire Rescue personnel were dispatched to the 2900 block of Missouri Avenue in Granite City at 6:22 p.m. on April 5, 2024, in the 2900 block of Missouri Avenue in reference to a person who had been struck by a train.

Granite City Major Gary Brooks said upon arrival officers located the subject who had sustained life-threatening injuries and immediately began rendering aid.

"The victim was transported to an area hospital where they are currently receiving medical treatment," Major Brooks added. "At this time, the victim is considered to be in critical condition."

There will be no further information released at this time.

