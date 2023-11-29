ALTON - Alton Police encountered a situation Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, where they arrived at a residence in the 500 block of Brookside in Alton and upon arrival, officers went to contact a subject and the subject began to flee the scene with a vehicle.

Alton Deputy Chief John Franke said the person sought for questioning bumped an officer with his vehicle.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The vehicle was not moving fast and the officer was not injured," Franke said. "Officers were able to pursue the suspect vehicle with the pursuit going southbound on the Homer Adams Extension at a slow rate of speed. The suspect vehicle tried to pass a marked police car on the driver’s side, but the suspect vehicle struck the concrete median, causing his vehicle to sideswipe the officer’s vehicle before veering back and striking the median again, which ended the pursuit.

"The suspect was uninjured and taken into custody pending charges. There was only minor damage to the police car and the officer driving was also uninjured."

More like this: