CENTRAL COUNTY PRECINCT - On August 23, 2021, at approximately 8:56 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the Central County Precinct responded to a call for service of a person struck in the 10700 block of Page Avenue. Upon arrival, responding officers located an adult female suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the victim was in the roadway when a 2018 Audi passenger vehicle, traveling eastbound on Page Avenue, struck the victim.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The victim has been identified as Norma Monsivais, 53 years of age, of the 3200 block of South Jefferson Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63118.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and the Accident Reconstruction Team are leading the investigation.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

