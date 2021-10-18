ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives are currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a person struck in the 5900 block of South Lindbergh Boulevard.

On October 16, 2021, at approximately 8:30 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the Afton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle accident with a person struck in the 5900 block of South Lindbergh Boulevard.

Upon arrival, responding officers located an adult male suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the victim was walking southbound across the roadway when a 2015 Ford passenger vehicle, traveling eastbound on South Lindbergh Boulevard, struck the victim.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Ford sedan had two occupants. Both the driver and passenger refused medical attention at the scene.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

