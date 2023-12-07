ALTON - Alton Police Department's Patrol and Criminal Investigations Divisions and Alton Fire Department have been investigating several arsons in the City of Alton over the last few months.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, ultimately, the investigations revealed that Kaiharie S. Arnold was responsible for an arson at the Polo Laundromat at 2426 E. Broadway on 11/18/23, an arson at a residence located at 216 Main Street on 10/18/23, an arson at a garage located at 915 Willard Street on 12/04/23, and a burglary from 1206 Rixon Street on 10/31/23. In addition, during recent police contacts with Arnold, his actions resulted in charges against him for Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer and Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer.

Ford said that on 12/06/23 the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the facts of these cases and charged Arnold with the following:

Count 1: Aggravated Arson

Count II: Residential Burglary

Count III: Arson

Count IV: Arson

Count V: Aggravated Battery

Count VI: Aggravated Assault on A Police Officer.

An arrest warrant was signed by the Honorable Judge Maher.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said, “I’d like to sincerely thank all the members of the Alton Fire Department who bravely extinguished the fires. They did an amazing job. I’m also grateful for the assistance we received from the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal during these investigations.”

Alton Fire Department Chief Jesse Jemison said, “During the holiday season, fires are especially tragic. I’d like to thank the Alton Police Department and Office of the State Fire Marshal for the work they did in these investigations and for ensuring the responsible person is held accountable and not free to continue his unsafe and destructive actions.”

All charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

