Swansea - Performance Eyecare today announced it has acquired the optometry office of Dr. Kevin Wright, located at 2865 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, Illinois. The acquisition between Dr. Wright and Dr. Dirk Massie, owner of Performance Eyecare, took effect July 1, 2016. Dr. Wright continues to work for the practice three days per week alongside Dr. Massie and Dr. Marcus Cuff.

As Performance Eyecare, the Alton office now offers expanded services, including high-tech eye exams using cutting edge equipment, contact lens exams and fittings, urgent care services, non-surgical vision correction, and treatment of eye diseases such as glaucoma and macular degeneration. The office also offers an enhanced eyeglass and sunglass frame selection from designers including Kate Spade, Iyoko Inyake, Marc Jacobs, Oakley, Michael Kors and more. Performance Eyecare continues to serve Dr. Wright’s existing patients and is accepting new patients of all ages.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dr. Dirk Massie said, “Opening a Performance Eyecare location in Alton allows us to offer patients in the Madison County area the same no-hassle customer service and premium eye care that our Swansea and Creve Coeur offices have been providing for the past 13 years. We are thrilled to be working alongside Dr. Wright, who has more than 30 years of expertise in vision health.”

Customers can reach Performance Eyecare’s Alton office by calling 618-465-1654 or online at performanceeyecare.com.

About Performance Eyecare

Performance Eyecare has been providing premium vision healthcare to the St. Louis and Metro East areas for 13 years. With three offices and six eye doctors, including a retina specialist and cataract surgeon, Performance offers the most advanced vision solutions and highest technology in the optometry industry.

More like this: