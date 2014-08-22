Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) has wonderful opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy performance art this winter on three different day trips.

Join the fun on the Repertory Theatre trip on Wednesday, November 5. The group will travel to the region’s premier live, professional theater to see A Midsummer Night’s Dream on the Mainstage at the Loretto-Hilton Center in Webster Groves, Missouri. This production is a romantic comedy that will radiate love and magic! After the curtain closes, the group will stick around for the Post-Performance Discussion with the theatre’s staff and cast members. An early dinner will immediately follow onsite. The cost I s$90 per person and includes the show, early dinner, gratuities and transportation. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 11:45am and will return at approximately 7pm. Guest are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 11:30am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Wednesday, October 8.

People will not want to miss this evening of murder, mystery and mayhem at the Murder Mystery Dinner trip on Friday, November 14. The excitement unfolds at Pere Marquette Lodge with Bullets in the Bathtub. The play takes place in the heart of Chicago during the roaring 20’s, so dress for the part if you wish! Before the mystery begins, we’ll stop at Piasa Winery & Pub for a beer tasting session and then head to the lodge to sample some of their locally made, award winning wine. A three-course meal will be served throughout the show. The cost is $87 per person and includes tastings, show, dinner, gratuities and transportation. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 4pm and will return at approximately 10pm. Guest are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 3:45pm for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Friday, October 24.

Celebrate the holiday season and travel to The Fabulous Fox to see A Christmas Story-The Musical on Thursday, December 18. Before the matinee, the group will enjoy a buffet lunch on-site. The cost is $105 per person and includes lunch, show, gratuities and transportation. The bus will leave the Susnig Center parking lot, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, at 9:45am and will return at approximately 5:30pm. Guest are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center, no later than 9:30am for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Thursday, October 2.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm , call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

