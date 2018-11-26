ALTON - Do you remember Christmas displays in department store windows? These were signs that Christmas was almost here. Do you remember that feeling of excitement when your parents packed you up, and off you went to the downtown stores to enjoy that once-a-year display? Do you wish you could experience it again and share that holiday fun with your children and family? Well, you can!

The Haskell Playhouse Association and Country Meadows Antiques are offering you an opportunity to not only view the Christmas displays, but to be in the Christmas displays. The display windows at Country Meadows at 401 East Broadway, Alton, IL., will be the stage and you can be the stars for the Victorian Christmas Tableaux Vivant. Tableaux Vivant literally means “living pictures”. It is an old form of theater presentation where the actors remain silent and frozen in a scene, such as “living nativity scenes”.

This art form reached its popularity between the 1830s and 1920s. In Victorian England, it was popular as a parlor game and entertainment at parties. The Haskell Playhouse was built in 1885 during the Victorian Age, so this activity might very well have been performed at parties hosted by the Haskell family.

On Sunday, December 2nd, from noon to 4:00 p.m. the display windows at Country Meadows will provide two different settings with several scene options. One window will be a Victorian living room with a decorated tree; scene options include “decorating the tree, opening presents, reading a story, kissing under the mistletoe”. One window will be a bedroom; scene options include “children nestled in bed, children huddled together in bed reading a story, looking for Santa out the window, parents tucking children in bed”. This is an ideal opportunity for that special Christmas activity, photo, Christmas card or newsletter, FaceBook, Instagram, etc.

The cost is $10.00 for 1-2 people per scene for up to 5 minutes. A total of $5 for each additional person (maximum of 6 people in a scene). Country Meadows is graciously providing refreshments.

Reservations suggested, but not required. Walk-ins are welcomed.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 618-433-1991 or 618-462-1070. All proceeds go to the Haskell Playhouse Restoration Fund.

“The community has been so generous to us and enabled us to reach our fundraising goal to restore the playhouse’s exterior from top to bottom,” said Margaret Hopkins, Co-Chairman of the Haskell Playhouse Association. “But now the interior needs repair. Lack of heating in winter and A/C in summer has taken its toll, and the paint is peeling off the walls and ceiling. Thanks to Country Meadows we are able to have this fundraising event. Hopefully, the community will support us again.”

Come and enjoy refreshments, shop and be part of a new Christmas tradition. Don’t miss the chance to perform on Broadway.

