ST. LOUIS - Anyone who grew up in St. Louis remembers these happy cookies from McArthur's, which is now creating cookie decorating jobs for local adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities via Lafayette Industries' StepUp Program.

"Our StepUp team members decorate each oversized butter cookie with great care and truly love their jobs," said McArthur's Bakery owner Scott Rinaberger. "We are happy to bring these special cookies and their job-training mission to a much bigger audience through Schnucks."

"We are excited that Schnucks is able to help local companies like McArthur's bring their delicious products to our customers and thrilled to support their mission of helping adults with intellectual disabilities maximize their abilities," said Janell Schleeper, Schnucks Bakery Category Manager. "Each delicious cookie is individually decorated with a smile by a McArthur's employee, and it warms my heart to think about all the smiles that, together, we will bring to our customers."

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnucks Markets is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 111 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs 13,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2020 rankings, Schnucks is the 149th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $12 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

About McArthur's Bakery

St. Louis-based McArthur's Bakery has been locally-owned for 65 years serving only the best baked goods, pies and cakes. McArthur's Bakery first began working with Lafayette Industries' StepUp program clients at their Pioneer Bakery in Kirkwood, which provides food service job training opportunities. Order online at mcarthurs.com or visit 3055 Lemay Ferry Road in St. Louis for carryout. For more information, call 314-894-0900.

About StepUp

The StepUp program through Lafayette Industries is an individualized training program designed to showcase the abilities of individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities to gain and/or maintain competitive employment. In this program, individuals learn long term social and job skills through an innovative curriculum created by experienced special educators in both classroom and business environments. StepUp uses evidence-based techniques to provide individuals with real-world training to assist them in succeeding in today's competitive employment environment. To learn more, visit:

https://www.lafayetteindustries.com/programs/step-up/

