MARYVILLE - A Father McGivney Catholic High School junior has positioned himself in some rare territory with his recent 36 composite score on the ACT. A 36 is the highest possible ACT composite score.

On average, only around one-tenth of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2017, only 2,760 out of more than 2 million graduates who took the ACT earned a composite score of 36.

“Aaron is academically talented and active in his studies. We are proud of his many accomplishments both in and out of school”, said Father McGivney Catholic Student Services Director, Bobbie Madura.

Aaron has achieved many accomplishments at Father McGivney Catholic. While a student at Father McGivney Catholic High School, Aaron has been a member of the school’s National Honors Society, Science Olympiad Team, Math Team, Robotics Team, Ethics Bowl Team, Scholar Bowl Team, Catholic Athletes for Christ, Griffins for Life, Drama Club, Band, and is a Student Ambassador.

Aaron also competes as an athlete on the McGivney soccer and track teams. Away from school, Aaron is also a member of the Glen-Ed Soccer Club and is an active member of St. Paul Parish in Highland. In addition to earning a 36 on his ACT, Aaron is a finalist for the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program after scoring a 1490 out of 1520 on the PSAT test.

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1–36. A student's composite score is the average of the four test scores. The score for ACT’s optional writing test is reported separately and is not included within the ACT composite score.

Aaron credits his teachers, both at St. Paul Catholic grade school in Highland and at Father McGivney, for his preparation.

“I don’t want to take any credit for my score”, Aaron said. “I just thank God for the necessary skills He’s given me and for all the amazing teachers I’ve had through the years.”

In a letter to Aaron recognizing this exceptional achievement, ACT Chief Executive Officer Marten Roorda said, “Your achievement on the ACT is significant and rare. While test scores are just one of the multiple criteria that most colleges consider when making admission decisions, your exceptional ACT composite score should prove helpful as you pursue your education and career goals.”

The ACT is a curriculum-based achievement exam that measures what students have learned in school. Students who earn a 36 composite score have likely mastered all of the skills and knowledge they will need to succeed in first-year college courses in the core subject areas.

ACT scores are accepted by all major four-year colleges and universities across the U.S.

Aaron is the son of Jon and Karen Boulanger of Highland.

