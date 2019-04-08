EDWARDSVILLE - Pedego Electric Bikes, located in Edwardsville, offers a wide selection for biking needs. As springtime kicks into full gear it’s the perfect time to get out and enjoy a ride around town and on the many local trails the area offers.

“We offer bikes for everyone. No matter your needs for a bike, we have something to accommodate you,” said Dave Archer, owner of the shop.

Pedego Bikes is a national company with over one hundred locations. The local Edwardsville location is owned by Dave Archer who works alongside his son, Archie, at the shop. The family-owned shop truly will accommodate to your needs, even after the purchase of a bike. Dave and Archie offer in-shop service and maintenance for Pedego Electric Bike owners. The store offers a wide array of Pedego Electric Bikes and accessories, along with the option to rent the bikes.

“Stop by, give us a try and take a look at our selection. Our bikes are available for rent!” said Arthur

The electric bikes at Pedego go up to an impressive twenty miles an hour. The bikes also charge up quick and easy. And offer an impressive battery life. You have the option to just ride or peddle along with the speed when riding the bikes.

Pedego Electric Bikes offers a wide array of bike styles, making it easy to find a bike comfortable and suited to your own needs. Bikes for various heights and sizes, bikes that can carry a passenger, pets, or even two children, and bikes for those with limited mobility are just some examples of their offerings. Bikes of different wheel sizes are also available if you’re searching for something for sidewalk travel or something better for biking on trails. All of the bikes are easily adjustable and feature comfortable seats.

Pedego Electric Bikes is located at 439-B South Buchanan St, Edwardsville. Stop in and a look around, Dave and Archie would be glad to help you select a bike to purchase or rent.

