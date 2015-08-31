GRAFTON - The Apple Festival at Pere Marquette Lodge will be held on Sunday, September 13th from 11am to 3pm. Warm apple pie, fresh hand-dipped caramel apples, apple crafts and handmade jewelry are just a few of the offerings at the Apple Festival at Pere Marquette.

The festivities will also include apple wine tasting, kid’s activities and restaurant favorites. Live music will be provided by Outlaw Opry from 11am to 3pm on the Winery Terrace. With a slogan like, “county with an attitude,” the band promises to deliver excellent music with a kick. An apple pie walk (similar to a cake walk) will be held at 12:30pm where visitors will purchase tickets and take a walk for a chance to take home a fresh baked apple pie. Proceeds from the apple pie walk will be donated to the Friends of Pere Marquette Foundation. The foundation was formed in 2009 by private citizens working to support, protect and enhance Pere Marquette State Park and its many programs.

The Lodge will host its third pumpkin roll at the Apple Festival at 2pm. Participants can bring their own pumpkin or purchase one at the festival to decorate for a competitive roll down the hill in front of the Lodge. Second and third place participants will win gift certificates for the Lodge Restaurant and the fastest pumpkin will win the grand prize of a free nights stay at the historic Lodge.

Hand-built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in Pere Marquette State Park, Pere Marquette Lodge is an impressive structure of limestone and massive timbers. It is located just across the Illinois River from St. Louis, MO and includes 72 newly renovated guest rooms and cabins. The perfect getaway, this Lodge features a one-of-a-kind life size chess set, a 50ft limestone fireplace in the Great Room, a terrace overlooking the scenic Illinois River, an indoor pool, a Restaurant, a Winery, beautiful weddings, productive business retreats, events and more. The Apple Festival is free and open to the public. Visit www.pmlodge.net or call 618-786-2331 for more information.

