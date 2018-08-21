GRAFTON - Fall is upon us and so is the annual Apple Festival at Pere Marquette Lodge. This year’s festival will be held on Sunday, September 23rd from 11am to 3pm. Whether you like your apples baked into a delicious pie, in wine form, or covered in gooey caramel, the Apple Festival and it’s vendors are sure to accommodate the apple cravings of the entire family.

Some of the festivities will include apple wine tasting, face painting, and an apple pie walk. The apple pie walk (similar to a cake walk) will be held at 12:30pm. Guests can purchase tickets and take a gamble at leaving with a fresh baked apple pie. Proceeds from the apple pie walk will be donated to the Friends of Pere Marquette Foundation. The foundation was formed in 2009 by private citizens working to support, protect and enhance Pere Marquette State Park and its many programs.

From 11am to 3pm on the Winery Terrace, guests will have the opportunity to relax and enjoy live music provided by The Widowmakers. This Branson duo, is known for creating a high energy rhythm experience for fans of country music, with Cliff Boone playing thumb and finger style guitar and Brian Capps paying slap bass.

At 2pm, the Lodge will host its Sixth Annual Pumpkin Roll for kids 12 and under. Participants can bring their own pumpkin or purchase one at the festival to decorate for a competitive roll down the hill in front of the Lodge. Second and third place participants will win gift certificates to the Lodge Restaurant. The participant with the fastest pumpkin will win the grand prize of a complimentary night stay at the historic Lodge. This year will also be the First Annual Adult Pumpkin Roll! Same rules apply – it’s just for the bigger kids! There will be one grand prize of a free-night stay with us!

With free admission, apple delicacies and fun for all ages, you’ll leave thinking you couldn’t have picked a better way to spend time with your family.

Visit www.pmlodge.net or call 618-786-2331 for more information.

Hand-built by the Civilian Conservation Corps during the Great Depression in Pere Marquette State Park, Pere Marquette Lodge is an impressive structure of limestone and massive timbers. It is located just across the Illinois River from St. Louis, MO. The lodge features a one-of-a-kind life size chess set, a massive 700-ton limestone fireplace, terrace overlooking the Illinois River, cabins, restaurant, winery and much more. Rich with history and scenic views, Pere Marquette can be your perfect family day or weekend getaway.

