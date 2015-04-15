The St. Louis Cardinals will try to build on their 10-1 record on Jackie Robinson Day as they host the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium tonight with Lance Lynn taking the mound against Wily Peralta.

Both Matt Holliday and Jhonny Peralta homered on this date last year against Milwaukee and both are currently enjoying streaks at the plate–Holliday has hit safely in all six games this season (8-24, .333) and Peralta has hit in 9 straight games (14-37, .378) going back to last season.

Wily has had the better of Jhonny in their career matchups, with the shortstop hitting just .143 (2-14). Holliday and Matt Carpenter are batting a combined .429 (18-42) against the Brewers right-hander.

CARDINALS

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Jason Heyward, RF

Matt Holliday, LF

Matt Adams, 1B

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Jon Jay, CF

Yadier Molina, C

Article continues after sponsor message

Kolten Wong, 2B

Lance Lynn, P

BREWERS

Carlos Gomez, CF

Jonathan Lucroy, C

Ryan Braun, RF

Adam Lind, 1B

Aramis Ramirez, 3B

Gerardo Parra, LF

Jean Segura, SS

Scooter Gennett, 2B

Wily Peralta, P