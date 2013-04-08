The Riverbend Chapter of People in Business will meet on Tuesday April 9, 2013 in Franco’s Restaurant located at 3800 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton IL inside the Holiday Inn. Open networking will begin at 8 am with the meeting starting promptly at 8:30. The cost is $10 and includes a full breakfast buffet.

Lillian Bates, owner of By Design, will be the speaker. By Design is located at 136 Front Street in Alton and features fiber art as well as custom couture clothing. Lillian graduated from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville with a Bachelor of Arts degree. A trained Toast Masters speaker, she has spoken to a variety of groups about body types as well as how to dress one's particular body type. Visit her website at www.lillianbydesign.com.

People in Business is open to all members of the business community and is a no-membership-fee networking organization. People in Business members gather together to network and share resources with the intent of forming solid relationships, fostering business growth and beneficial outcomes.

