The Riverbend Chapter of People in Business will meet on Thursday, January 10, 2013 in Franco’s Restaurant located at 3800 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton IL inside the Holiday Inn. Open networking will begin at 8 am with the meeting starting promptly at 8:30. The cost is $10 and includes a full breakfast buffet.

Daniel Folkerts from Regions Bank Mortgage will be the speaker this meeting to discuss the state of the residential financing market. As an expert in residential financing Daniel will share how one can avoid being misled while seeking financing for their home.

People in Business is open to all members of the business community and is a no-membership-fee networking organization. People in Business members gather together to network and share resources with the intent of forming solid relationships, fostering business growth and beneficial outcomes.

