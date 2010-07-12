The People in Business networking group invites men and women of the business community to their upcoming meetings. Visitors are encouraged to attend at all locations. This Month, the Collinsville area meeting is JULY 20th, and is held at The Oatman House, 501 E. Main, Collinsville, IL. All meetings are scheduled from 8:30 to 9:30am . For a current schedule of all the People In Business, networking meetings, dates and locations, please visit the website at http://peopleinbusiness.ning.com Group coordinator for the Collinsville meeting is Diann Robins, Nu Skin Enterprises. Our greeter will be Michelle Sumner of A Living Angel Home Care LTD.

Singer/Songwriter, Radio Host and Book Author Adrianna Larkin (“Igniting the Sacred Fire, Reinventing Yourself at Any Age”) will speak on “Hello, This is Your Ideal Career Calling…” which provides insight and information on how we define our ideal career, how to obtain it, and obstacles we face in connecting with it. Ms. Larkin shares her story of crafting a successful full time entertainment career at age 50 after the close of her family business, while incurring severe financial challenges.

Our People in Business networking group is designed to help build a support system and outreach connection for companies. It provides an informal networking format and a convenient information exchange resource group.

Membership is free. There is a $7.00 fee to attend the networking meeting which includes a snack breakfast and a drink. Attendees are encouraged to arrive ten minutes early to network before the meeting and bring extra business cards or brochures. Door prizes are always welcomed. For additional information please call Linda Stratton, Independent agent GoSmallBiz 618-610-1487 or Diann Robins at 618-344-2784

