The People in Business networking group invites men and women of the business community to their upcoming meetings. Visitors are encouraged to attend at all locations. Meetings are held once per month at The Oatman House, 501 E. Main, Collinsville, IL. All meetings are scheduled from 8:30 to 9:30am . For a current schedule of all dates and locations, please visit the website at www.peopleinbusiness.ning.com. Group coordinator for this meeting is

Diann Robins, Nu Skin Enterprises. Our greeter will be Michelle Sumner of A Living Angel Home Care LTD.

The speaker will be Laurie Beebe from Shaping Your Future Diet Coaching… She will speak on “Interpreting Food Labels: Because What you see is not Necessarily What you get”. Laurie Beebe is a registered dietitian and has special insights to help people balance a healthy diet with a busy work day.

People in Business is designed to help build a support system and outreach connection for companies. It provides an informal networking format and a convenient information exchange resource group.

Membership is free. There is a $7.00 fee to attend the networking meeting which includes a snack breakfast and a drink. Attendees are encouraged to arrive ten minutes early to network before the meeting and bring extra business cards or brochures. Door prizes are always welcomed.

For additional information call ( Linda Stratton 618-610-1487)

