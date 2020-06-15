P.E.O Chapter GG-Alton Hosts Drive-Thru Donation Event To Benefit Oasis
June 15, 2020 3:17 PM
Listen to the story
ALTON - P.E.O Chapter GG-Alton recently held a drive-through donation event to benefit the Oasis Women's Center.
On June 3, members dropped off essential items for women and children staying at the center. P.E.O., a U.S .based international women's organization. The group is known for philanthropy of women helping women.
There are three chapters in the Alton-Godfrey area.