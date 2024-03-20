COLLINSVILLE - Edwardsville High's girls soccer team dominated the possession and played well, scoring twice in the second half as the Tigers won their Southwestern Conference opener 2-0 over Collinsville in a match played Tuesday night at Kahok Stadium.

The win was the second straight to open the season for the Tigers, while the Kahoks have yet to score a goal this season, being outscored in their four losses 11-0. Yet, the win didn't come easy for Edwardsville.

"Collinsville packed their defense in," said Tigers' head coach Abby Federmann, "and were very disciplined in this strategy. It made it hard for us to get cleaned-up shots. and their keeper (Karly VanDyke) did a great job."

The Kahok defense played well in keeping the teams goalless at the interval, but in the second half, Edwardsville struck from a free kick. Kylie Peel hit a very well-taken kick that went straight into the back of the net. The goal put the Tigers in front 1-0.

"We were able to adjust our play to look for more scoring options outside the 18-yard box," Federmann said, and the efforts were rewarded with a second goal from Anna Maxim, who accepted a pass from Thea Dimitroff and hit the ball into the Collinsville goal to put the Tigers up 2-0. The Tiger defense took the match the rest of the way to give Edwardsville the three points.

The Tigers are now 2-0, and face another tough road test at O'Fallon Thursday night in a 6:30 p.m. kickoff. Edwardsville then plays at Cor Jesu Academy Catholic in Affton, Mo. Saturday morning in a 10 a.m. start, and then, are off until Apr. 2, with a road game at Belleville West in a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

