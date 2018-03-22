O'FALLON – Peel Brewing Company plans to unveil its newest IPA beer during a Launch Party this Friday, March 23, starting at 5 p.m. The public is invited to come try free samples of the new beer, Perception IPA, and learn more about the process to make it.

Perception IPA is a New England Style IPA that relies on English yeast and sweet hop strains to give it a distinctive flavor. During the Launch party, Peel Brewing Company will also be giving away free Peel Swag and offering $1.00 off each glass of the new beer.

Peel Brewing Company Co-Owner, Brandon Case, said they were inspired to name the beer ‘Perception’ because this brew isn’t what people might consider a typical IPA beer. “Brewing beer is a detailed craft for us and we love being able to create something that is truly unique and flavorful. Perception is purposely unfiltered and has a lower bitterness compared to traditional west-coast IPAs. As opposed to citrus and pine undertones, people will notice more of a tropic aroma and flavor. We’re excited for our customers to try it,” said Case.

In coordination with the Launch party, Peel is also offering a Peel-of-Fortune game at both restaurants that offer customers the chance to win a Peel Brewing Company catered party. When people get any Peel beer, growler, crowler, or sampler, they will receive a Peel-of-Fortune scratch off card with prizes or letters. The first person to spell ‘Perception’ will receive the Peel Brewing Company catered party.

The Perception IPA Launch Party will be held this Friday, March 23, in O’Fallon starting at 5pm and the new beer will be available at both Peel Wood Fired Pizza locations on Saturday.

