ALTON - An Alton man has been charged in a shooting death that occurred at a gas station in Alton Friday evening.

Today, the Madison County State’s Attorney charged Pedro Cisneros-Vega, a 22-year-old male of the 1200 block of Brown Street in Alton, with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of weapons. The warrant was signed today by the honorable Judge Schroeder.

Alton Police responded to a report of a fight inside the Shell station located at 2500 Brown Street in Alton at 7:13 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019. During the course of that fight, 22-year-old, Austin L. Pierson, was shot and died as a result of the gunshot wounds.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said, “This incident saddens me because it is yet another instance where young adults in our community weren’t able to look beyond the immediate moment and find a peaceful resolution to their problems. I have excellent investigators who solve these cases, but most could be avoided altogether if we do a better job teaching our young people that violence is not the answer.”

Shortly after the shooting, Alton Police learned of reports of a hit-and-run traffic crash in East Alton and then a second traffic crash at Illinois Route 140 and Illinois Route 159. A suspect was taken into custody by Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies and Illinois State Troopers at the scene of the second crash. Alton investigators were able to connect the driver in the crashes and the suspect.

Chief Simmons also said, “The swift resolution, in this case, was possible because of the strong network of first responders in our area. We will ensure that the network remains strong so we can continue to be among the best departments in solving violent crime. A special thanks to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, East Alton Police Department, East Alton Fire Department, Madison County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police for their assistance in this case.”

Cisneros-Vega is currently in custody at the Alton Jail without bond.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

