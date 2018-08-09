Alton Police did accident reconstruction following a pedestrian being hit on Fosterburg Road on Wednesday night. (Photos by Chris Rhodes)

ALTON - A pedestrian was struck near Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill, 2204 Fosterburg Road, about 9 p.m. Wednesday, then quickly transported to Alton Memorial Hospital, then the person was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Alton Police and Fire Department personnel were on the scene rapidly to take the pedestrian listed in very serious condition. The 23-year-old pedestrian ultimately died from injuries suffered in the accident. The victim's name has not yet been released by law enforcement.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Rob Franke said Survival Flight out of St. Louis took the person hit to a St. Louis hospital.

The Fosterburg Road accident scene was closed while Alton Police did accident construction late Wednesday night. Members of the Alton Police Traffic Division did the reconstruction.

More like this:

Jan 12, 2024 - Alton Man Charged After Hit-And-Run Death Of East Alton Pedestrian

Nov 15, 2023 - Pedestrian Struck, Injured, On Vaughn Road In Wood River

Jan 24, 2024 - Deceased Identified In Fatal Crash In St. Louis County

Jul 31, 2023 - St. Louis County Police Investigate Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Involving Pedestrian

Nov 9, 2023 - Fatal Pedestrian Struck at Lucas and Hunt Road and Kinamore Drive

 