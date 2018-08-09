ALTON - A pedestrian was struck near Bottoms Up Sports Bar & Grill, 2204 Fosterburg Road, about 9 p.m. Wednesday, then quickly transported to Alton Memorial Hospital, then the person was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.

Alton Police and Fire Department personnel were on the scene rapidly to take the pedestrian listed in very serious condition. The 23-year-old pedestrian ultimately died from injuries suffered in the accident. The victim's name has not yet been released by law enforcement.

Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Rob Franke said Survival Flight out of St. Louis took the person hit to a St. Louis hospital.

The Fosterburg Road accident scene was closed while Alton Police did accident construction late Wednesday night. Members of the Alton Police Traffic Division did the reconstruction.

