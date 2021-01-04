WOOD RIVER - A 23-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Illinois Route 111 near the Valvoline in Wood River at 5:30 p.m. Sunday and seriously injured.

The man struck was on foot en route to work at the nearby Walmart Supercenter, Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said.

“He was walking back to his job,” Chief Wells said. “He stepped out in the road and was struck by a vehicle.”

The man was airlifted from the scene, the police chief said. The extent of his injuries are not completely known at this point.

Chief Wells said the situation remains under investigation by Wood River Police.

