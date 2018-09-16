GODFREY - A male pedestrian was struck and died from injuries suffered in an incident that occurred at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at Short near Alby in Godfrey.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the situation and said it could not release any additional details at this time.

Traffic was blocked in the area for a long period of time, witnesses said.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office should release more information about the incident sometime Monday.