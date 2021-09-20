JERSEYVILLE - A pedestrian was struck in the crosswalk of the 500 block of State Street in Jerseyville at 8:26 p.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021, Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby said today.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian was traveling northbound.

The person was transported immediately to Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville. The chief said the person was then flown by helicopter to Barnes-Jewish in St. Louis.

More like this:

May 29, 2024 - Jerseyville's Rock the Block Welcomes Nashville Recording Artist Mattie Schell

May 7, 2024 - Retail Theft, DUI, Other Charges Filed In Jersey County

May 24, 2024 - Jerseyville Memorial Parade, Shipman Ceremony Planned For Weekend

May 21, 2024 - Jerseyville Man Charged With Domestic Battery Granted Pretrial Release

Apr 14, 2024 - Fire Engulfs, Then Destroys Jerseyville Church

 