JERSEYVILLE - A pedestrian was struck in the crosswalk of the 500 block of State Street in Jerseyville at 8:26 p.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021, Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby said today.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian was traveling northbound.

The person was transported immediately to Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville. The chief said the person was then flown by helicopter to Barnes-Jewish in St. Louis.

