A pedestrian walking and struck by a motorist on the Great River Road near Clifton Terrace remains in stable, but critical condition at a St. Louis hospital, Madison County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lt. Kris Tharp said today.

The accident happened at 10:34 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7. Tharp said the Madison County Sheriff’s Department received several calls about a man walking in the road in a busy traffic area. The callers were concerned about the person’s safety, he added.

Tharp said the sheriff’s department does not expect to file any charges against the driver who struck the pedestrian.

Madison County quickly dispatched someone to the scene, but by the time they arrived the man had been struck by a car, who attempted to miss the pedestrian, but couldn’t.

“When we arrived, the victim was in critical condition and had serious injuries to his body,” Tharp said. “We spoke to the person who struck him and he said he did what he could to stop. (He) pulled over and attempted to help the man and made sure he called for emergency help. There is no suspicion of impairment with the driver. The driver appeared to do all he could do. He was very distraught about what happened and cooperated completely with police.”

The man was a white male in his late 20s. The man’s name has not been released because the sheriff’s department has not yet been able to locate his family. He is not from the area.

“It is a very unfortunate thing that happened,” Tharp said. “We don’t know why he was out there. There was no disabled vehicle nearby and no explanation why he was out there at that time of night. We are glad several people contacted 9-1-1 that a pedestrian is walking in the roadway. The lighting is so poor near Clifton Terrace and the River Road at night it is not surprising he was hit.”

