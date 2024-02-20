ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating a pedestrian fatally struck in the area of Mackenzie Road and Alpine Drive that resulted in the death of an adult male.

The deceased has been identified as William Starr, 74 years of age, of the 9300 block of Mackenzie Road in St. Louis, Missouri 63123.

At 7:16 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle crash in the area of Mackenzie Road and Alpine Drive. Arriving officers located an adult male that had been struck by a motor vehicle.

Preliminary investigation revealed a motor vehicle was traveling southbound on Mackenzie Road when it struck the male in the roadway. The vehicle then left the scene. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

