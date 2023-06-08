EAST ALTON - Nicholas Paynic, 33, of East Alton, has been charged with eight felony counts ranging from firearms to drug charges and more, with possible sentences of up to 60 years in prison. The charges against Paynic were announced in court filings from the office of Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine.

These offenses were reportedly committed on Tuesday, June 6. The full list of Paynic’s charges are as follows: Count 1: Armed Violence (Class X)

Count 2: Armed Habitual Criminal (Class X)

Count 3: Methamphetamine Trafficking (Class X - Enhanced 12-60 Years DOC)

Count 4: Unlawful Possession With Intent To Deliver Methamphetamine (Class X)

Count 5: Unlawful Possession With Intent To Deliver A Controlled Substance (Class 1)

Count 6: Aggravated Unlawful Use Of Firearms - Body Armor (Class X)

Count 7: Unlawful Possession Of Weapons By A Felon (Class 2)

Count 8: Defacing Identification Marks On A Firearm (Class 2)

The description of the “Armed Violence” charge states Paynic was “armed with a dangerous weapon, a defaced revolver, with no serial number visible,” while he “committed the offense of Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine.” He was additionally charged for “Defacing Identification Marks On A Firearm.”

He reportedly committed these acts “after having twice been convicted of forcible felonies under Illinois law,” including in 2015 when he was convicted of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking in Madison County and in 2019 when he was convicted of Residential Burglary in Madison County. This resulted in the “Armed Habitual Criminal” and “Unlawful Possession Of Weapons By A Felon” charges.

In addition to Paynic carrying a revolver with no serial number, he was also charged for carrying it outside of his property or property he was permitted on without a valid Concealed Carry license. He was also found to be in possession of body armor at the time of the offense, resulting in the Body Armor charge.

Paynic was also charged with Methamphetamine Trafficking after transporting more than 15 but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine across state lines from Missouri into Illinois and was additionally charged with Intent To Deliver methamphetamine. He was also charged with Intent To Deliver “more than 1 gram or more of a substance containing fentanyl,” according to court filings.

No bail was noted. More information and updates on this case (Case # 2023CF001301) can be found here.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

