Target customer pays for stranger’s bill

Much of today’s news stories aren’t always the most pleasant to read, which often deters people from reading news stories all together.

Looking past the police blotter injects, the political jargon and the recent Ferguson turmoil, noble citizens live on and good things are still happening in our community.

During a conversation over Thanksgiving dinner, Jersey 100’s Superintendent Lori Franke-Hopkins and her family discussed this very subject, sharing their pleasant ‘Just Being Jersey’ stories. Her mother brought to attention a recent act of kindness that she never expected.

Very recently, Lori’s mother, Bonnie Franke, was in line at Target in Alton with a few items adding up to roughly $15.00. After sifting through her purse, she realized she did not have her wallet. She apologetically explained to the cashier that she must have left it in the car and that she would go look for it and return to pay for her items if she indeed found her wallet.

“As (my mother) made her way out the door, a woman approached her from behind, handed her a bag that included all of her items along with the receipt marked – PAID,” said Lori.

The stranger smiled and said, “MERRY CHRISTMAS.”

Stunned, Bonnie responded very appreciatively, thanking the young woman who just shed some light on the Jerseyville character.

“We began questioning (my mother), hoping to gather some clues in an effort to identify the woman,” said Lori. “My mother remembered she was relatively young and wearing scrubs.”

With too little information to learn her identity, the Franke family discussed ways they could pay her very kind gesture forward.

“I'm hoping that some way this ‘unknown’ woman's graciousness will be paid forward over and over again, starting with us - the Franke family,” said Lori.

Bonnie and her family hope that by spreading the word of this kind gesture, perhaps this kind young woman from Target will receive this message and know how grateful they are for her act of kindness.

“I continue to be amazed by the kindness shown by others,” said Lori Franke-Hopkins of Jerseyville. “It happens all around us; it simply does not make most headlines, but it makes mine!”

The unidentified woman is truly JUST BEING JERSEY! For more stories of those “Just Being Jersey,” visit http://www.jersey100.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=186723&pageId=1934313

Story By: Brittany J. Kohler [ brittany@riverbender.com ]

