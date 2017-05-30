EAST ALTON - To extend its arm of friendship to the community and prove it is more than just a church, the St. Paul United Methodist Church, located at 10 N. Center St. in East Alton, is hosting a special event.

That event is called "Paws in the Park: Popsicles, Pets and Praise." St. Paul United Methodist Church Awakening Worship Coordinator Lauren Cranmer said the event is basically a bark in the park style day to be held at the church, only more than just dogs are invited. She said people can bring their pets of all sorts to the church that day to enjoy fellowship.

"We want people to come out to have a good time and enjoy themselves," Cranmer said. "We want people to know we're more than just a church. We're people too, and we want to establish relationships and reach out to the community like everyone else does."

The event will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2017, and Cranmer said the church is looking for more vendors. Vendor space is free of charge, and Cranmer said that is to ensure people are able to share their goods freely with members of the community.

St. Paul United Methodist Church will also be hosting a free concert featuring the Gibson Girls of Jerseyville on June 6, 2017. There will be a love offering during that concert in case anyone would like to donate to the church.

More information, including vending information, can be found by reaching out to Cranmer via email at lauren.cranmer@online.gbcol. edu.

