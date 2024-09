Paul Sibley Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Paul Sibley Hometown: Kampsville, IL Date of Death: 2015-05-04 Killed in Action?: no Military Branch: Army Rank: Specialist E-4 Medals of Honors Earned: Honor guard at JFK funeral entering McClennan Gate. Message: Paul Sibley was the epitome of honor and integrity. Love you Dad Submitted by: Chad Sibley Print Version Submit your Tribute