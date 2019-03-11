Paul and Patricia (Lynn) Zitzman Laughlin celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on March 8.

The couple was married March 8, 1969, by the Rev William Stockel at Twig Memorial Baptist Church. The couple has three sons: Jeffrey, Michael and one grandson Tyler.

Paul retired from the U.S. Postal Service, Alton, after 30 years of service as a Letter Carrier. Lynn retired from BJC Christian Hospital inpatient pharmacy. They celebrated with a family dinner and a trip to Florida this summer.