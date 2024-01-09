BETHALTO - The children and grandchildren of Paul and Jo Ann (Walton) Stilwell have planned a 60th-wedding anniversary celebration for them and family and friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 14, 2024, at the Brick Hall, 220 N. Prairie St., Bethalto.

The party will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Brick Hall. There will be a tribute presentation at approximately 2 p.m. No gifts are necessary for the celebration. Heavy appetizers and beverages will be served.

Amy Gross, one of their children, said she and the rest of her family are so proud of the legacy her parents have built and the loving people they are today.

The couple was married at St. Mary’s church in April 1964. They have three married children, Aaron and Tammy Stilwell, of Godfrey, Anessa and Jack Emmons of Brighton, and Amy and Tyler Gross of Wake Forest, N.C.

Paul and Jo Ann have seven grandchildren: Curtis (and Megan) Stilwell, Sara Stilwell, Alex (and Amy) Dodge, Abbie (and Joel) Hobart, Jackson Emmons, and Audrey Gross. The couple also has four great-grandchildren: Elijah Stilwell, Azena Dodge, Joel Hobart Jr. and Jayden Hobart.

Paul retired from Owens-Illinois Glass, where he worked as a Mould Shop supervisor. Jo Ann retired from St. Anthony’s Central Supply.

"Both would love to see you there," Amy Gross said.

