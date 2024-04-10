GODFREY - Patty’s Petals has a new location in Godfrey, but their commitment to the Riverbend community is the same as ever.

Patty and Terry Seymour started their florist business almost 11 years ago, operating out of their home to make flower arrangements for friends and family weddings. Today, the Seymours’ business has grown to become a common name in the region, and they’re known for the care they give to customers, whether you need them for a wedding, a funeral or, as Patty jokes, an “I’m so, so sorry” bouquet.

“We specialize in weddings. Our brides are wonderful,” Patty said. “We specialize in that and that’s a happy moment, but there’s also the sad moments, which are funerals. And we pride ourselves on sitting down with families that have lost a loved one and helping them through that process, which is not an easy process, of picking fresh flowers or whatever they need.”

For weddings, Terry explained that brides will book a consultation and sit down with Patty and the Seymours’ daughter Missy to talk about the floral arrangements. The bride will accompany Patty and Missy to the wholesaler in St. Louis, where they can actually pick out the flowers that will be used at the wedding.

While this is definitely a happy moment at Patty’s Petals, the business shows the same care to people preparing for funerals. Patty said they will ask the family questions about their loved one and try to incorporate this information in their arrangements. For example, if a person loved to garden, Patty will make sure flowers from their garden make it into the arrangement.

“Just things like that make a difference to those people when they walk in and see the piece around their loved one or surrounding an urn or whatever it might be that they needed. It really does help,” Patty added.

Weddings and funerals are the major events for Patty’s Petals, but the business also creates their share of bouquets for Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and other special occasions. Patty said it’s “all hands on deck” for these holidays, and all three of the Seymours’ daughters will join their mom in the shop during the busy seasons.

Patty’s Petals prides itself on making sure people get the flowers they need. Unlike other florists, Patty’s Petals has no cut-off time for orders. Terry, who also operates as the delivery man, remembers a Valentine’s Day when he took an order up to Staunton at 8 p.m. They will do everything they can to get last-minute orders out on the same day.

This often comes in handy for anniversaries, Patty joked. They get their share of male customers who come in looking for anniversary or “I love you” flowers, and they’re always happy to fill these orders. They also get several phone calls from people across the country who are sending flowers to local community members. Patty’s Petals will send pictures of the finished product to these customers so that they can see what they bought, even if they’ll never see the arrangement in person.

This is the special care you get when you order from a local florist, Patty and Terry explained. Patty said she never does “cookie cutter” arrangements, and every arrangement is unique.

“With a 1-800 number, you get charged more than what you’re going to get if you call a local florist,” Terry pointed out. “And it doesn’t matter where you’re calling in the country, you can always find someone on Google and call a local florist. We get calls from all over the country from people seeing things online.”

Patty’s Petals aims to serve the Riverbend community that the Seymours have lived in for most of their lives. They are thrilled to have their new storefront at 3104 Godfrey Road, next to The Plant Stand, and they can’t wait to watch the shop grow.

“We both love Godfrey,” Terry added. “The Village of Godfrey has been real good to her since she decided to start this.”

For more information about Patty’s Petals, visit PattysPetalsGodfrey.com or call them at 618-304-4100.

