EDWARDSVILLE - Results are in after the primary election in Madison County on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Patrick McRae has beat Stephen Adler for the Circuit Clerk Republican nomination.

McRae took 57.5% of the votes, or 10,193 votes total, with 191 out of 191 precincts reporting. Adler took the remaining 42.5% of votes, or 7,528 votes total.

“It felt really good to come out on top tonight. I know my wife, my kids, my family, my friends, they've been just incredibly helpful. I’m super blessed to have them and the good Lord with me on this,” McRae said. “It got really nasty. The primary itself was just very negative from the other side. And I just tried to run a clean race as best I could and stick to my record and my opponent’s record, and I think the voters saw through the fake news. I was just really excited to come out on top.”

McRae lives in East Alton. He currently serves as the Chief Deputy Treasurer under Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser.

“I feel incredibly blessed and I'm humbled to have the support of so many people,” he added. “It feels great to have such a commanding victory in this primary election."

