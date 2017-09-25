COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that lane restrictions will be encountered on I-255 between Collinsville Road and the Mississippi River in St. Clair and Monroe Counties to complete pavement repairs beginning on Sunday, October 1, 2017 .

Two of three lanes will be restricted in both directions Sunday through Friday between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times. Work is expected to be completed by November 22, 2017, weather permitting.

Article continues after sponsor message

Motorists are urged to use caution, obey all warning signs and allow extra time when travelling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Keeley and Sons from East St. Louis, Illinois.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.