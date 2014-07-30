Patches & Badges for Kids, NFP is hosting the First Annual Handlebars & Guitars Benefit Ride.

The ride will be held on August 16, 2014 starting at Ted's Motorcycle World in Alton, IL and ending at the Alton Wood River Sportsmen’s Club in Godfrey IL. Registration at Ted's begins at 9am till noon, and riders will be leaving at 12:30pm.

The registration fee will include entry into the Coors Light Music Festival. The Music Festival will feature ten hours of music, including Jana Kramer and Big & Rich.

The ride will be approximately one hour long and will be a scenic ride through the Riverbend area, assisted by local law enforcement officers.

The ride benefits Patches & Badges for Kids, NFP, which is a local charity comprised of First Responders, Motorcycle Enthusiasts, and Volunteers. The charity assists children in need with The Annual Christmas Shop Program and emergency assistance throughout the year.

Register day of event or visit www.patchesbadgesforkids.com to pre-register and save.

