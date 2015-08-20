EDWARDSVILLE - The Pat Travers Band is one known for its music on CDs, but possibly known more for the experience the group provides live.

Tickets remain for tonight’s Pat Travers Band appearance at Wildey Theatre. Anyone wanting tickets can go online at Wildeytheatre.com or call 618-307-1750.

Wildey Theatre spokesperson Al Canal said The Pat Travers Band is such a good band to see live.

“You can get an idea from their live album of how good they are live,” he said. “This will be a great opportunity for people to hear a tremendous band.”

Local artist Matt Taul, who grew up in Alton and works for the City of Edwardsville, will also perform prior to the Travers band appearance.

Article continues after sponsor message

Canal said Taul is “just a good, fun show.” “Matt will play for 25 minutes with another person, then the Pat Travers Band will play. We have several phenomenal shows over the next two or three weeks.”

On Saturday, Aug. 29, the Dogs of Society will perform in the Jack Schmitt Concert Series. The Dogs of Society are an Elton John tribute band and will rock the house, Canal said. Tickets are also available for that performance.

The Pat Travers Band “Go For What You Know” album was a huge success in both the U.S. and Canada and set the stage for a successful career. Travers was born in Canada and has always been a high energy performer and highly acclaimed by music fans, peers, and music critics alike.

Canadian guitarist Pat Travers began playing in his brother’s band, picking up a guitar prior to his teen years and he packed up eventually and moved to Canada and recorded a deal that would land him a recording deal. The late 1970s were Travers’ most commercially successful period with a pair of top 30 hits.

Travers continued to tour and record with Night Ranger’s Jeff Watson, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer and Rick Derringer in the later years of his career.

Pat Travers, 61, remains an influence for an entire generation of guitar players. Canal said any show at the Wildey allows fans to see the musicians up close and personal like they have never before seen them and he invited people to come tonight’s show.

More like this: