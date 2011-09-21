Alton, Illinois, September 15, 2011 – Pat Liston, the voice of St. Louis-based rock band Mama’s Pride, will perform in concert at Enjoy Auditorium in Alton, Illinois on Friday, September 30th. Pat will be playing a coffeehouse-style gig, performing music from his solo albums as well as songs from his days in Mama’s Pride. This type of show gives Pat the opportunity to tell stories about his music, his career, and the influences that have made him the man he is today.

A NIGHT WITH PAT LISTON

Friday, September 30th, 2011

Enjoy Auditorium

3303 Homer Adams Parkway

Alton, Illinois 62002

Doors open at 7:00 pm; show starts at 8:00 pm

Admission $10.00 at the door only – admission includes complimentary coffees and desserts

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: