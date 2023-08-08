COLLINSVILLE – Madison County Conservative Caucus is pleased to announce the appointment of Pastor Myles Holmes to its esteemed Board of Advisors. Pastor Holmes' extensive background in ministry, community engagement, and advocacy for conservative principles will undoubtedly bring a fresh perspective and valuable insights to the Caucus's mission of promoting and upholding conservative values across the nation.

Pastor Myles Holmes, a well-respected figure in the realm of ministry and public discourse, has now extended his dedication to serving his community by joining the Board of Advisors for Madison County’s Conservative Caucus. As a pastor, author, and speaker, Pastor Holmes has demonstrated his ability to inspire and lead, and his commitment to conservative ideals aligns seamlessly with the Caucus's objectives.

In his role as a member of the Board of Advisors, Pastor Myles Holmes will play a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of the Conservative Caucus. His extensive experience in communicating with diverse audiences and his passion for fostering unity through shared values will undoubtedly contribute to the Caucus's efforts to address the pressing issues facing our nation today.

"I am honored to be a part of the Conservative Caucus and contribute to its mission of advancing conservative principles," said Pastor Myles Holmes. "I firmly believe that these principles are essential for the well-being and prosperity of our society, and I look forward to working with the Caucus to make a positive impact on our nation's future."

Article continues after sponsor message

Madison County’s Conservative Caucus is a county chapter of America’s Conservative Caucus, and (www.madcoconservatives.org) stands as a prominent organization dedicated to championing conservative policies, defending traditional values, and fostering a sense of patriotism. With the addition of Pastor Myles Holmes to its Board of Advisors, the Caucus gains a passionate advocate for conservative ideals who has a proven track record of effectively reaching and inspiring people from all walks of life.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pastor Myles Holmes to our Board of Advisors," said Lee Wathan, Chairman of America's Conservative Caucus. "His extensive experience in ministry and his commitment to conservative values make him an invaluable asset to our team. We are confident that Pastor Holmes will play a pivotal role in advancing our mission and principles."

As Pastor Myles Holmes assumes this new role, America's Conservative Caucus eagerly anticipates the positive contributions and transformative initiatives that his involvement will undoubtedly yield.

For media inquiries or additional information about Madison County’s Conservative Caucus and America's Conservative Caucus, please contact:

Lee Wathan, Chairman - 618-636-5900 – admin@madcoconservatives.org

More like this: