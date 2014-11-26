Two Edwardsville High School girls with a passion and dedication for both running and academics are Lizzy Lynn and Juliana Determan.

Lynn, a senior, and Determan, a sophomore, were two of Edwardsville High School’s top qualifiers for the recent state cross country meet.

Lynn was Edwardsville’s second highest finisher in the regional with a time of 18:52 and Determan was fifth in 19:10. All season long in competition, the two girls ran at the top of each meet. Both girls are A-average students and put an exceptional amount of effort into the classroom. With their running, they also devote their time and energies to the fullest extent.

Lynn said running means everything to her and she would be a totally different person without the sport.

“Just being outdoors everyday is great,” she said. “It is a time you let your mind wander, to take a break from any stresses and just run, look around and enjoy what you see. I am sure I have some great times ahead of me, but for me, the thought of what I have presently - my team, my coaches and the times we share - seems irreplaceable.”

Determan can be found with her head in a book when she isn’t out on the grasslands or Edwardsville trails running.

“Running means the world to me,” Determan said. “When I’m a little upset or something is wrong, running is always there for me. It never let’s me down. School definitely comes first. The academic side is what really is going to help met get my dream job. Juggling the two is difficult, but it is possible.”

Sometimes Determan reviews classroom concepts in her head on runs, while other times she simply use it as an escape from schoolwork and a time to relax. She said she is proud of her A average so far going into her sophomore year.

The Edwardsville sophomore said she hopes to go to a college and not only run, but put more of an emphasis on the academic side.

“I would like to major in English,” she said. “I might go to law school after college.”

Determan plans to run until she can’t run any longer.

“Even if it is at a 26-minute per mile place, I still plan on going out there and doing what I love most,” she said of running.

Lynn said without running, she would be a totally different person.

“Just being outdoors every day is a great break from being stuck inside in school for most of the day. It is a time to let your mind wander, to take a break from any stresses and just run and look around and enjoy what you see. I have made so many friends through running. We are all different people, but the love of running and the will to work hard has united us.”

Lynn said the times she has shared with fellow Lady Tigers’ cross country members is something she will never forget.

“I will undoubtedly be looking back to these times with gratification and satisfaction,” Lynn added. “I will run for as long as my body will allow me to, for years to come. I am sure I have some great times ahead of me, but the thought of what I have presently – my team, my coaches and the times we share – seems irreplaceable.”

Cross country is not only a family-oriented sport where parents get involved and attend meets, but also emphasizes many team concepts, Determan said. “Even though we aren’t passing the ball to each other, it still gives this thought that if you give up, you’re going to let your team down. This team means the world to me. I have met most of my best friends through cross country and I can’t imagine how life would be without them.”

Lynn said cross country has taught her how to handle the good racing days along with the bad ones.

“It’s a hard sport, but it is enjoyable, making the pain of racing worth it,” she said. “I hope to compete in college in both cross country and track and after college would love to run marathons.”

