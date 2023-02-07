MASCOUTAH – MidAmerica St. Louis Airport today announced a new record of 163,210 passengers served in 2022, continuing a trend of positive passenger growth. The 2022 passenger count exceeds that of 2021 by nearly 2,000 and is fueled by a robust recovery from the travel disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. As travelers become more comfortable with air travel and demand continues to surge, many people are taking advantage of the services that MidAmerica St. Louis Airport offers.

“MidAmerica Airport’s continuing growth is due to numerous factors,” said St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern. “Passengers can count on easy access from Interstate 64, affordable parking and efficient airport and security operations, and they appreciate Allegiant’s strong route network serving popular destinations at affordable rates.”

MidAmerica airport currently serves the following nonstop destinations via Allegiant on either a year-round or seasonal basis: Charleston, Destin/Ft. Walton Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, Ft. Myers/Punta Gorda, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Orlando, Phoenix/Mesa, Sarasota/Bradenton, Savannah, and Tampa Bay/St. Pete.

“We are excited about the sustained growth at MidAmerica Airport, especially at a time when travel demand is on the rise and the public is exploring more leisure destinations,” said Bryan Jonson, Director of MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. “Our growth goes beyond increased passenger numbers, as we are also enthusiastic about the progress being made on our terminal expansion project, which will deliver a new and improved security screening area, two additional boarding bridges, and significantly more passenger amenities.”

The passenger terminal expansion is not the only improvement project happening at MidAmerica Airport. A $37.7 million project to add nearly 3,100 feet of new Taxiway Lima pavement and a new Taxiway Bridge over Crooked Creek is under construction. It will serve Boeing’s new production facility, which is slated for opening in 2024 and has the potential to spark future development of an aviation business park. MetroLink’s planned expansion from Scott Air Force Base to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport also is expected to be under construction as early as March 2023, making the airport even more accessible to potential customers all along the light rail alignment and providing a direct connection to St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

To learn more about MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV), visit www.flymidamerica.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/midamericablv.??

About MidAmerica St. Louis Airport

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is located in Mascoutah, Illinois, in the eastern portion of the St. Louis metropolitan area. Passenger service to a dozen different destinations is offered by Allegiant. Major multimodal rail and inland port centers are located within 22 miles of the airport, which also enjoys easy access to five interstate highways via I-64. With parallel runways of 8,000 and 10,000 feet, the airport can handle simultaneous take-offs and landings in all conditions, minimizing delays. It has an annual capacity of 200,000 operations. Tenants include Boeing, which has an aircraft manufacturing facility at the airport; North Bay Produce, an international, grower-owned, year-round, fresh produce marketing and distribution cooperative headquartered in Traverse City, Mich. MidAmerica is a Joint Use Airport partnering with Scott AFB, the home to US Transportation Command, a multi service organization, and Air Mobility Command, the USAF’s component command for airlift. MidAmerica and the 375th Air Mobility Wing operate Scott AFB/MidAmerica St. Louis Airport.

