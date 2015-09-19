SOUTHWESTERN 40, GILLESPIE 13.

GILLESPIE – Southwestern’s Ryan Paslay and Josh Manns had their best games of the season Friday night at Gillespie.

Paslay powered his way at the Gillespie defense, rushing 27 times for 170 yards. He scored Southwestern’s first touchdown on a 10-yard reception. Josh Manns scored two rushing touchdowns for the Piasa Birds. Dakotah Corby and Michael Nolte also each added a rushing touchdown.

Zack Seymour added a 15-yard touchdown reception to the Piasa Birds’ scoring column.

“We finally put a full four quarters together in all three phases of the game,” said Southwestern coach Aaron Fricke. “We could still reduce the penalties, but winning the turnover battle was a key to winning.

“We had a great week of practice and it showed. The started defense only allowed seven points, easily the best they have played all year.”

Southwestern bolted out to a 14-7 halftime lead and finished strong in the second half for a 40-13 victory.

The Piasa Birds went to 2-2 on the season.

