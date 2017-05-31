It’s one of our favorite times of the year! June Dairy Month honors hardworking farmers who produce wholesome dairy foods. While dairy’s great taste is reason enough to celebrate, 2017 marks several special milestones for the dairy industry. So grab a glass of chocolate milk, a cube (or two) of cheddar cheese or a yogurt parfait and get ready to cheer all-things-dairy all summer long!

The celebration itself is hitting its 80-year anniversary. Observed for the first time in 1937 as National Milk Month, the original aim was to help distribute extra milk that cows produced during summertime. Eight decades and one name-change later, June Dairy Month highlights the health benefits that milk, cheese and yogurt deliver. Loaded with calcium, potassium, protein and phosphorus, dairy foods contribute significant nutrition to Americans’ diets.

The dairy celebration continues to go global as well, with World Milk Day officially launching the festivities on June 1st. Since 2001, The UN Food and Agriculture Organization has designated the day to recognize the dairy industry’s contributions to economic development and agriculture around the world. They also honor the industry’s strong commitment to protecting the environment and sustainability efforts.

This year marks a milestone anniversary for St. Louis District Dairy Council (SLDDC), the organization charged with promoting dairy on behalf of farmers in Missouri and Illinois. Since 1932, SLDDC has brought the story of dairy foods and farmers to life through local education programs. Grassroots dairy education led by a team of nutrition professionals is the focus of “Legend Dairy at Eight-Five,” the campaign designed to celebrate the 85-year milestone.

“While most promotion groups are regionally, or even nationally-based, SLDDC continues to be home-grown. Local dairy farmers recognize the power of having dairy advocates right in their backyards. Nutrition experts promoting our products in Illinois and Missouri just makes sense,” notes Frank Doll, Greenville Illinois dairy producer and SLDDC Board President.

During its eight and half decades, Dairy Council programs have included milking demonstrations, butter churning, signage on public transportation vehicles, and even celebrity cow milking contests. Though the milking demonstrations of the early 1940s have given way to web-based classroom programs, the organization remains committed to dairy promotion that’s real, relevant and responsive. “It’s a well-tested formula that’s worked for 85 years, so there are no plans to change it,” adds Doll.

So, as we do every June Dairy Month, let’s raise our glass in honor of local dairy farmers for the nutritious and delicious milk and dairy foods they provide. What better way to enjoy that slice of “Legend Dairy at Eighty-Five” birthday cake?

For more information on dairy foods, June Dairy Month or St. Louis District Dairy Council call (314) 835-9668, email info@stldairycouncil.org or visit stldairycouncil.org. To follow SLDDC events on Facebook, visit StLouisDairyCouncil.

This month’s recipes are from “The Magic of Milk- 150 Dairy Dish and Milk Drink Recipes” book dating back to the early 1930’s as well as the “The Dairy Cookbook” from 1941.

Recipes:

Spoon Bread

1 pint coarse white corn bread

½ teaspoonful salt

1 cup of sour milk or buttermilk

1 tablespoonful butter

1 egg whit and yolk beaten separately

½ teaspoonful soda for each cup of sour milk

Mix the cornmeal, butter and salt with enough water to make a smooth paste. Then add egg, sour milk and soda. Beat until very smooth. Pour into hot, well-buttered baking dish and bake quickly in hot oven.

Strawberry Milk Blossom

¾ glass of milk

1 to 1½ oz strawberry syrup

charged water

It is generally advisable to add the milk to the flavoring rather than the flavoring to the milk. A small stream of charged water should be used in preference to a large stream.

Maple Cooler

2 tablespoons maple syrup

¼ teaspoon vanilla

1 cup milk

Dash salt

Combine ingredients and beat 1 minute. Top with whipped cream and chopped pecans, if desired. Serves 1.

