ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS - Brenda Fink has been making her customers smile with her dazzling arrangements from her business, Party Magic, for decades. After 25 years in business, the owner is grateful for the venture that was started from a burst of inspiration.

“Party Magic evolved from an inspiration,” Fink said. “I have a cousin in California that decorated weddings on the weekend. It sounded like something I would enjoy — decorating weddings and events. I did some research and Party Magic evolved.”

After working out of her basement for over three years, Fink opened her first retail store in Wood River on Ferguson Avenue. Within a year, she expanded to a larger store front and eventually moved to the Godfrey location in early 2002.

Due to a number of factors, Fink decided it was time to close the store’s doors and return to work from home in the Rosewood Heights area. The work kept growing from there, where she decorates all sorts of events and sells helium balloons. She also creates centerpieces for weddings, corporate parties, grand openings, graduations, birthdays, baby showers, retirement parties and more.

“I have a full inventory and specialize in balloons, bows and baskets. Custom bows can be made to order any size up to 16”. I also carry the extra-large 24” car bows. Customers bring their gift baskets for me to arrange, wrap, add froufrou and bows,” she said.

Of course, the opportunity to express herself and please her customers at the same time is a fantastic combination.

“My favorite part of the business is the customers,” she said. “I love to make them happy. They come to me with ideas and I am able to create décor around any theme or idea. I’ve never told a customer ‘no.’ I enjoy a challenge and being creative.”

After 25 years, Fink is overwhelmed and thankful to have made it as well as she has in this industry.

“It’s a true blessing,” she said. “I give my success to thinking outside the box, trying to always do something different and creative, continued education and using the best balloons, Qualatex, so the designs last longer.”

In honor of Party Magic’s 25th anniversary, she will be offering 24 11” helium latex balloons for $25 (regularly $30). All new customers who like the “Party Magic and Gifts” Facebook page will receive 25-percent off a $100 purchase.

To reach Brenda Fink at Party Magic, please call 618-466-2222.

