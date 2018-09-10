MARYVILLE - The Partnership for Drug-Free Communities has scheduled a Press Conference to speak about the launch of the coalition’s new website, to be held at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

This website, the result of a collaborative effort between local treatment facilities, law enforcement agencies, support groups, and community members, serves as a one-stop shop for those seeking help with substance misuse.

Article continues after sponsor message

Please feel free to attend the monthly Partnership for Drug-Free Communities meeting, held immediately prior to the Press Conference. The September monthly meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m., with the website demonstration scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., and Press Conference scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m.

The Partnership for Drug-Free Communities was formed in 2016, as a coordinated effort between treatment providers, law enforcement agencies, and community change-makers. Composed of agencies from Madison, St. Clair, and the surrounding Illinois counties, the Partnership focuses on the education, treatment, and law enforcement components of substance misuse in the area.

For more information about the Partnership for Drug-Free Communities, or information on becoming a member, please visit the website at www.partnershipdrugfree.org, or contact Caroline Reynolds, Coalition Chair, at PartnershipDrugFreeCommunities@gmail.com.

More like this: