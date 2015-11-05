COLLINSVILLE - Partners in Parkinson’s was in town visiting Gateway Center this past Saturday to promote a strategic health initiative that aims to fill knowledge gaps.

The conference provided new educational tools and resources for the Parkinson’s community that will help patients optimize their care from diagnosis through advanced disease.

Combining virtual and face-to-face opportunities, Partners in Parkinson’s empowers patients and families to “discover the benefits of team” by connecting them with information and resources that are crucial in developing a plan of care specific to their Parkinson’s. This event was free and open to the public for anyone suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

The group is composed of The Michael J. Fox Foundation and AbbVie, this prestigious event brought nearly 500 attendees to Gateway Center. Members of the group generated hotel room nights, ate in Collinsville and most importantly educated our local and St. Louis community.

For more information and to register visit www.partnersinparkinsons.org.

