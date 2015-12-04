EDWARDSVILLE – It was a chilly weekend outside, but thanks to the efforts of many, one animal is safely indoors. Partners for Pets worked with another rescue group to save a dog found wandering the streets of Alton, Ill. Dozens of friends of the organizations – even strangers – walked streets and alleys in search of her as temperatures dropped into the low twenties.

The dog, nicknamed “Skinny Minnie” by the staff, was transported to the Partners for Pets animal hospital but needs to be boarded at a veterinary clinic. “Her prognosis is good, but we are concerned about her being exposed to some kind of contagion in a shelter environment,” said Partners for Pets founder, Lisa McCormick. “We want to give her a chance to recover. One of our main concerns now is her heartworm tests. They came back inconclusive, which means she’s likely heartworm positive.”

“Skinny Minnie’s” story can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2fZDr91bz8

Article continues after sponsor message

Donations to “Skinny Minnie” can be made to Horseshoe Lake Animal Hospital directly by calling (618) 344-7949. Tax-deductible donations can also be made through PayPal at https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=BF7C9WA7GFDRC. For more information about Partners for Pets, visit them online at http://www.partnersforpetsil.org/, or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/partners4pets.

Partners for Pets is a licensed, 501(c) 3, no-kill animal rescue located in Troy, Ill. Partners for Pets regularly visits animal control facilities and rescues animals that have used up their time, need medical care and/or are too fragile for shelter life. Partners for Pets provides care to each animal prior to adoption. This includes, depending on their age: booster shots, deworming, heartworm check & monthly preventative, rabies shot, spay/neuter, grooming, flea/tick prevention and other necessary care. Since 2002, Partners for Pets Rescue has saved and re-homed over 12,000 dogs and cats from a 1,200 sq. ft. barn.

More like this: