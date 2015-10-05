EDWARDSVILLE – Partners for Pets is hosting the “Mega Barn Sale” at their new shelter facility in St. Jacob, Ill. There has been a tremendous outpouring of donations from communities all across the Metro East and St. Louis areas. The Mega Barn Sale promises to have something for everyone. There are vendor spaces available and donations are still being accepted (no clothing, computers, printers, televisions or tires). Please call 618-410-6804 for details.

The event will be held on October 17 from 8am to 3pm at Partners for Pets’ facility on 9136 Lower Marine Road in St. Jacob, Ill. In addition to various vendors, there will an extensive selection of items to choose from. Some of the items include holiday decorations, home décor, baby and children’s toys and supplies, small appliances, auto accessories, dog and cat toys and supplies, books, furniture and so much more.

“This will be the granddaddy of all yard sales! So many community members have donated that we literally have a barn full of quality items for sale. The outpouring of support from everyone is really incredible,” said Partners for Pets founder, Lisa McCormick. “Since 2002, we have saved over 12,000 animals from euthanasia. All tax deductible donations raised from this wonderful event will continue to serve animals in need.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit homeless dogs and cats from the Metro-East and St. Louis area. For more information about the event or about Partners for Pets, visit them online at http://www.partnersforpetsil.org/, or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/partners4pets.

Partners for Pets is a licensed, 501(c) 3, no-kill animal rescue located in Troy, Ill. Partners for Pets regularly visits animal control facilities and rescues animals that have used up their time, need medical care and/or are too fragile for shelter life. Partners for Pets provides care to each animal prior to adoption. This includes, depending on their age: booster shots, deworming, heartworm check & monthly preventative, rabies shot, spay/neuter, grooming, flea/tick prevention and other necessary care. Since 2002, Partners for Pets Rescue has saved and re-homed over 12,000 dogs and cats from a 1,200 sq. ft. barn.

